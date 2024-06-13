Chinese, U.S. youths kick off cultural exchange in Beijing

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A group of young people from China and the United States kicked off a cultural exchange visit in Beijing on Wednesday.

The event is part of the "Bridge of the Future" China-U.S. Youth Exchange Program, a collaboration effort of the All-China Youth Federation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

During the activity, the young delegates immersed themselves in China's rich heritage by visiting iconic sites like the Great Wall and the Forbidden City. They also ventured into suburban villages, gaining firsthand insights into the country's rural revitalization efforts, according to organizers.

Over the next two days, the group will engage in dialogues with young civil servants and scholars at various Chinese government bodies and think tanks. Additionally, they will visit enterprises and economic development zones to understand business operations and urban development in China.

The "Bridge of the Future" China-U.S. Youth Exchange Program aims to foster communication, understanding, friendship and cooperation between Chinese and American youths, contributing to a healthy, stable and sustainable China-U.S. relationship.

