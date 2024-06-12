Injury of U.S. teachers in China "an isolated incident," not to affect normal exchanges: spokesperson

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The recent incident of the injury of foreign teachers from the United States in China was an isolated incident, which will not affect the normal people-to-people exchanges between China and the United States, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query concerning the incident.

According to the spokesperson, four foreign teachers from Beihua University, Jilin city, northeast China's Jilin Province, were attacked when touring the city's Beishan Park on the morning of June 10. All the injured were rushed to hospital and received proper medical treatment. None of them is in critical condition.

"Preliminary police assessment shows it is an isolated incident. Further investigation is still under way," Lin said.

Lin said more people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and the United States serve the interests of both sides and are supported and welcomed by people from all walks of life in both countries.

Noting that China is widely considered one of the safest countries in the world, Lin said there are effective measures to protect the safety of all foreign nationals in China.

"This isolated incident will not affect the normal people-to-people exchanges between China and the U.S.," the spokesperson said.

