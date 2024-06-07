China's police chief holds video call with U.S. homeland security secretary

Xinhua) 10:44, June 07, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong has a video call with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on June 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong had a video call with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday.

Wang said both sides should deliver on the important consensus between the two heads of state, adhere to mutual respect, manage differences, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

He said the two countries need to deepen cooperation in areas such as drug control, repatriation of illegal immigrants, and combating transnational crime, in order to achieve more results in law enforcement cooperation.

The U.S. side should attach great importance to China's concerns and demonstrate sincerity through concrete actions, injecting positive energy into bilateral cooperation, Wang added.

Both sides agreed to maintain communication on issues related to drug control and law enforcement cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)