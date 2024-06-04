China's additions to unreliable entities list aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty: expert

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The recent addition of three U.S. companies to China's unreliable entities list is an explicit example of the Chinese government's unwavering determination to safeguard its national sovereignty and security interests, an expert told Xinhua.

The move also clearly reflects the Chinese government's prudent operation and its firm stance in earnestly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all types of market operators, and also in continuously promoting the high-level opening up, according to Cheng Hui, the expert with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, affiliated to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The decision to place General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Boeing Defense, Space &Security on the list for selling arms to China's Taiwan region was made in accordance with Chinese legislation, MOC spokesperson He Yadong told a briefing on May 23.

"China has repeatedly announced that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations," said Cheng, adding that the sales of arms by the U.S. companies to the Taiwan region have seriously undermined China's national sovereignty and security interests, and severely disrupted peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

According to the degree of infringement of China's sovereignty and security interests, different foreign entities are dealt with differently, which fully reflects the Chinese government's strict limitation on the concepts of sovereignty and security interests, and its restraint and prudence in using the unreliable entities list, according to Cheng.

The MOC announced earlier that the three U.S. enterprises would be barred from engaging in China-related import and export activities, and forbidden from making new investments in China, alongside other restrictions.

"The Chinese government's determination to open up wider to the world has not changed," added Cheng.

