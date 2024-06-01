Chinese, U.S. defense ministers meet in Singapore

Xinhua) 10:46, June 01, 2024

Photo taken on May 31, 2024 shows a view of Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, venue for the 21st edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore on its opening day. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met on Friday during the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

During their talks, Dong said the international community expects a healthy development of military-to-military relations between the two countries and hopes that the United States and China can meet each other halfway, earnestly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and explore a correct way for the two militaries to get along.

Dong stressed that the Chinese side firmly opposes the U.S. side's serious violation of its commitments and its act to send wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

He said China demands that the United States should not support "Taiwan independence" by providing military aid in any way.

On issues such as the Ren'ai Reef, China is committed to resolving differences through consultation on an equal footing, but will never ignore acts that escalate provocations, Dong said.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)