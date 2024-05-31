Home>>
Chinese, U.S. defense ministers meet in Singapore
(Xinhua) 16:37, May 31, 2024
SINGAPORE, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met on Friday during the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
