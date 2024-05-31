China-U.S. cooperation indispensable to global climate governance: Chinese envoy

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's envoy to the United States stressed the indispensability of bilateral cooperation to global climate governance, according to a press release published Thursday by the Chinese embassy.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the China-U.S. High-level Event on Subnational Climate Action on Wednesday, the release said.

In the face of climate change, all countries share weal and woe, said Xie, adding that only through cooperation can we achieve win-win results, and no one will emerge as a winner from a zero-sum game.

China is a doer in tackling climate change, and it has been honoring its commitments and has adhered to a path of green, low-carbon and sustainable development, Xie said.

As the largest developing and developed countries, China and the United States have respective strengths in energy transition and circular economy, the envoy said.

He added that the two countries have every reason to draw on each other and complement one another, and their climate cooperation enjoys huge potential and bright prospect.

The vision of China-U.S. climate cooperation needs to be translated into real action at the subnational level, which requires the participation of enterprises, think tanks and social organizations from both countries, Xie said.

Held in California, the China-U.S. High-level Event on Subnational Climate Action is an important step by the two countries to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state at the San Francisco summit and to expand bilateral climate cooperation.

