Chinese vice FM to visit U.S.
(Xinhua) 16:06, May 29, 2024
BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the U.S. side, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu will visit the United States from May 30 to June 2, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
Ma will hold consultations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, and have contact and exchanges with U.S. representatives from various fields, Mao said.
