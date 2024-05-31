Climate leaders stress U.S.-China sub-national cooperation

Xinhua) 13:25, May 31, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Climate leaders from the United States and China got together on Wednesday in Berkeley, the U.S. state of California, to discuss climate action and progress at the sub-national level.

The U.S.-China High-Level Event on Subnational Climate Action, hosted by the California-China Climate Institute, attracted local officials, business representatives, and a delegation from China's Greater Bay Area.

The sub-national climate forum was announced in the Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis, released by both countries last November.

At the forum, leaders from both countries emphasized the action and progress under the Sunnylands Statement, stressing the critical role of subnational governments, including states, provinces, and cities, in fighting the global climate crisis.

