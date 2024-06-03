Chinese VP meets with Foremost Group chairman

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Dr. James S.C. Chao, chairman of Foremost Group, in Beijing, capital of China, June 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Dr. James S.C. Chao, chairman of Foremost Group, on Monday in Beijing.

Noting that China-U.S. relations are one of the most important bilateral relations in the world today, Han said the most important task for China and the United States at present is to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen exchanges and cooperation on economy, trade and culture, and push forward bilateral relations along a stable, sound and sustainable path of development.

It is hoped that Foremost Group, as a participant, witness and contributor to China-U.S. cooperation, would continue to make positive contributions to promoting the development of China-U.S. relations and enhancing the friendship between the two peoples, Han said.

Speaking highly of the great achievements made in China's economic and social development, Chao said Foremost Group will continue to deeply explore the Chinese market and actively promote U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

