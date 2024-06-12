Biden administration makes mistake to impose tariff on Chinese EVs: former U.S. envoy

Xinhua) 16:40, June 12, 2024

NEW YORK, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Biden administration made a "big mistake" in levying high tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) imported from China, said a former U.S. envoy on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar organized by KraneShares, a U.S.-based asset management firm, Terry Branstad, former U.S. ambassador to China said U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced an extraordinary tariff on Chinese EVs in a bid to address concerns about U.S. dependence on China in this regard.

"But, I really think his policy was a big mistake and I think that the Trump campaign is going to try to really focus on that," said Branstad, who was posted in China from 2017 to 2020.

"It's really important to stay in touch with the constituents and that's where I think Biden is at a disadvantage because his electric vehicle mandate is not popular with the consumers. And I think it could hurt him," said Branstad, who served as Iowa governor for six terms in total.

Biden made a "huge mistake" in focusing on and trying to mandate EVs in the United States because consumers want a choice, he said.

With access to rare minerals, China has a huge advantage and could produce EVs at a lot less cost than the United States, according to Branstad.

It's critically important to maintain business ties between China and the United States, added Branstad.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)