China urges U.S. to immediately stop illegal unilateral sanctions, play constructive role in Ukraine crisis

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The normal economic and trade interactions between China and Russia should not be used as a tool to smear and contain China, and China urges the United States to immediately stop slapping illegal unilateral sanctions and play a constructive role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict and restoring peace, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesman Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to a media query concerning a new U.S. anti-Russia sanctions package that includes more than 300 companies, banks and dozens of individuals from Russia and other countries, including China.

Lin said the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Russia is inherently logical and highly resilient, and is in the interests of both countries.

"China firmly opposes all unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. The normal economic and trade interactions between China and Russia should not be interfered with or disrupted, still less be used as a tool to smear and contain China," Lin said.

On the Ukraine crisis, it is quite clear to the international community who is calling for dialogue and striving for peace, and who is fueling the fight and inciting confrontation, Lin said.

The United States on the one hand continues to pour weapons and munition into Ukraine, yet on the other shifts the blame of undermining peace and protracting the crisis to other countries, Lin said, adding that it even sees the crisis as an opportunity to slap sanctions and suppress others.

"All of it reveals Washington's calculations, hypocrisy and what a bully it is," he added.

The U.S. unilateral sanctions have created victims all over the world, severely undermined other countries' sovereignty and security, caused humanitarian tragedies and disrupted industrial and supply chains, Lin said.

He said since the escalation of the Ukraine crisis, the United States has even doubled down on sanctions. Wielding the big stick of sanctions does not solve problems, Lin said, adding it will only be a major source of risks for the world.

"China did not create and is not a party to the Ukraine crisis, and we will not accept smears, pressuring or blame-shifting," Lin added.

He said China will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and citizens.

