China, U.S. to establish communication channel for subnational climate cooperation

Xinhua) 16:14, June 18, 2024

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- A communication mechanism will be established to promote subnational climate cooperation between China and the United States, China's top economic planner said Tuesday.

Li Chao, spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a press conference that the mechanism will encourage provinces/states, cities and enterprises of the two countries to strengthen policy exchanges and practice sharing as well as expand and deepen practical cooperation on climate change and green and low-carbon issues.

Climate leaders from the two countries convened in Berkeley, the U.S. state of California, to discuss climate action and progress at the U.S.-China High-Level Event on Subnational Climate Action on May 29.

The meeting marked an important step by the two countries to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state at the San Francisco summit and the Sunnylands Statement on Enhancing Cooperation to Address the Climate Crisis.

Li said that around 300 representatives from governments, enterprises, universities, think tanks and non-governmental organizations discussed issues including green infrastructure, clean energy and low-carbon technology, with the meeting resulting in several practical outcomes.

"The vision of China-U.S. climate cooperation is being translated into real action at the subnational level," Li said, adding that the two sides have agreed to hold the meeting on a regular basis, with the second one scheduled in China next year.

