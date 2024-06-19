China opposes U.S.' illegal unilateral sanctions on Venezuela: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:17, June 19, 2024

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- China opposes the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, urging the U.S. to immediately and completely stop interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs.

Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the Venezuelan government's statement strongly condemning the U.S. authorities' process of "seizure of Citgo Petroleum Corporation," a subsidiary of the state-owned PDVSA based in the U.S. that specializes in crude oil refining and fuel distribution in U.S. territory.

The statement said that "the forced sale constitutes a new episode of the multifaceted aggression executed by the institutions of the United States against Venezuela."

China has always firmly upheld the UN Charter and basic norms governing international relations, Lin said, noting that China opposes the illegal unilateral sanctions and the long-arm jurisdiction imposed by the United States on Venezuela.

The United States should fully abolish illegal unilateral sanctions against Venezuela, and do more things that are conducive to the peace, stability and development of Venezuela and other countries, the spokesperson said.

