Visible results achieved in China-U.S. drug control cooperation

Xinhua) 11:06, June 21, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Director of the China National Narcotic Control Committee Wang Xiaohong meets with Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in Beijing, capital of China, June 20, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Director of the China National Narcotic Control Committee Wang Xiaohong met with Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang said that since last year, both sides have implemented important consensus reached by the two heads of state and achieved many visible results in drug control and repatriation of illegal immigrants.

He added that China is willing to strengthen bilateral and multilateral exchanges and cooperation in drug control with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, managing differences and mutually beneficial cooperation.

China hopes the U.S. side will work with China, attach importance to and effectively address China's concerns, and enhance the well-being of the people of the two countries through practical cooperation, Wang said.

Both sides agreed to continue communication on relevant issues.

