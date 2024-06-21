Continental AG expands production capacity at China tire plant

Xinhua) 11:01, June 21, 2024

HEFEI, June 20 (Xinhua) -- German car parts supplier Continental AG put into operation the fourth phase of its tire plant in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, on Thursday, said the company.

The plant in Hefei is Continental AG's first wholly-owned tire production base in China. With the new project, the company's annual tire production capacity in China is expected to reach 18 million in 2027.

"The launch of the fourth phase is not only another important milestone for Continental AG's development in China, but also demonstrates our strong confidence in the Chinese market," said Enno Tang, president and CEO of Continental China, adding that the company has adhered to its localization strategy to improve the local production and R&D capabilities in China.

Continental AG's Hefei tire plant was inaugurated in September 2009 and today covers a total area of 667,000 square meters. The company has been producing tires for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Chinese market and other markets in the Asia-Pacific region since 2011.

Currently, Continental AG has 23 production bases and 28 R&D centers in China, with approximately 17,600 employees.

