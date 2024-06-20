Chinese, Belgian leaders meet on promoting bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:43, June 20, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Alexander De Croo, caretaker prime minister of Belgium in Brussels, Belgium, June 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Alexander De Croo, caretaker prime minister of Belgium, held talks here Wednesday on bilateral and China-Europe relations.

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belgian leaders, the China-Belgium all-round friendly cooperative partnership has yielded fruitful results.

He emphasized the importance of consolidating political mutual trust, deepening cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, science, technology and green initiatives, and strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges to foster greater development of China-Belgium relations and bring more benefits to the peoples of both countries.

Stressing that China and Belgium share common interests in opposing protectionism and safeguarding free trade, Ding expressed the hope that Belgium will play a constructive role in deepening practical cooperation between China and Europe, and in managing economic and trade differences.

For his part, De Croo emphasized that Belgium values its relationship with China and adheres to the one-China principle.

He also said Belgium is willing to enhance communication and deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields with China to boost the sustainable development of Belgium-China and Europe-China relations.

