Belgian prime minister to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:52, January 10, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo will pay an official visit to China from Jan. 11 to 12 at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.
