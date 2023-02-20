China to maintain open, orderly int'l trade environment: senior diplomat

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (L) meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Belgium to resolutely maintain an international trade environment that is open rather than divided, orderly rather than chaotic, a senior Chinese diplomat said here on Saturday.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that relations between the two countries has maintained a sound momentum for development, with record trade volume and new progress in mutually beneficial cooperation, which serves the interest of both countries and is a positive factor of the development of China-Europe relations.

After the successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic, China's economy has recovered robustly, which will bring greater opportunities for China-Belgium cooperation, Wang noted.

He said China appreciates the prime minister's advocating for openness and cooperation, and his standing against decoupling, which has made a rational and responsible voice in Europe.

Noting that Belgium is a founding member of the European Union(EU), Wang expected that Belgium will continue to play a constructive role in the development of China-EU relations.

Stressing that the Taiwan question concerns China's core interest, Wang said China appreciates that the Belgian government upholds the one-China principle and hopes Belgium to properly handle the Taiwan-related issues.

For his part, De Croo said the two countries have been maintaining close exchanges and communication, stressing that the Belgian side attaches high importance to relations with China and will firmly uphold the one-China policy.

He hoped the two countries to strengthen cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, civil aviation and new energy.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine issue.

On Saturday, Wang also met with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra, Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Austrian Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (2nd L) meets with Wang Yi (3rd R), a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

