TV documentary marks 50th anniversary of Belgium-China diplomatic ties

BRUSSELS, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belgium and China, a six-episode documentary mini-series capturing the lives of three Belgians in China and three Chinese in Belgium aired on television in both countries on Monday.

The documentary series entitled "50 years of China-Belgium in their eyes" follows the life of six people, including an entrepreneur who set up a company fostering cultural exchanges, a renowned catering professional and a TikTok influencer.

The series reflects on how the relations between the two countries have deepened over time.

The first episode relates the story of a Shanghai-born man named Wang Haichen. He was 19 when he arrived in Belgium not speaking a word of French. Today, he is fluent in French, has settled in the country with a Belgian wife and children, and has founded a company specialized in promoting cultural exchange between China and Belgium.

In September this year, he organized an exhibition in Brussels called the "Shanghai Living Room," thereby joining the 50th anniversary celebrations.

In an interview with Xinhua, he said that "I am very fortunate to have played a part in fostering cultural relations between China and Belgium, as well as China and Europe, through my work. I believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will eventually come to an end. I am full of confidence for the future of Sino-Belgian relations. As the proud father of a half-Chinese, half-Belgian baby, I hope the friendship between China and Belgium will last forever."

The documentary series was presented jointly by CMG Europe (China Media Group) and URTI (International Radio and Television Union). It aired on 30 Belgian and Chinese media channels, including CCTV9, CGTN French, CGTN English New Media, and the Belgian channels BX1, RTC Liege and TVCom.

