China ready to promote steadier, healthier development of relations with Belgium: FM

Xinhua) 10:58, May 10, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2019 shows the arrival ceremony of the first freight train of the China Railway Express (Yiwu-Liege) Alibaba eWTP Cainiao from eastern China's Yiwu in Liege, Belgium. (Xinhua/Pan Geping)

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries' diplomatic ties, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China is ready to take it as an opportunity to jointly implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and further promote the development of bilateral ties.

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday that China is ready to push forward a steadier and healthier development of China-Belgium relations from a new historical starting point.

Wang made the remarks during his telephone conversation with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes.

Belgium is the heart of Europe, and has long been a bridge for China-Europe exchanges, Wang said.

Noting that Belgium is mired in the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said China is willing to provide necessary support to Belgium according to its needs, and to join hands with Belgium to promote economic recovery.

Chinese medical materials are prepared to be loaded onto the plane to Belgium at Xiaoshan International Airport in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 13, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The Chinese market is open to the whole world, and will certainly open wider, offering Belgium more development opportunities, Wang said, adding he hopes Belgium will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

Wang briefed the Belgian side on China's position on affairs concerning Hong Kong and Xinjiang, stressing that these are China's internal affairs concerning China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and allow no external interference.

As China and Europe have different social systems and historical and cultural backgrounds, the two sides should respect each other, treat each other as equals, and enhance mutual understanding through dialogue, which is what a comprehensive strategic partnership should be, he said.

Belgium hosts the headquarters of the European Union (EU), and therefore has a unique advantage, Wang said.

He said that he hopes Belgium will play a constructive role in the EU, and promote the long-term and steady development of China-EU relations, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

For her part, Wilmes said cooperation between Belgium and China has been rich in content, and the two countries have enjoyed mutual respect and mutual trust.

Belgium attaches great importance to its relations with China, and is willing to further advance bilateral friendship by celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, she said.

Photo taken on Oct. 19, 2020 shows China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicles which will be exported to Europe at Waigaoqiao Port in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Wilmes said that Belgium is ready to carry out friend-like and high-quality dialogue and communication with China, continuously enhance mutual trust, properly handle differences, promote bilateral cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, agriculture, aviation, climate change and biodiversity conservation, facilitate personnel exchanges between the two countries, and further develop Belgium-China as well as Europe-China relations.

