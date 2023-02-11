China ready to deepen ties with Belgium: FM

A staff member unloads a cargo container from a China-Europe freight train at Liege Logistics Intermodal in Liege, Belgium, Aug. 31, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Belgium for greater development of bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Friday during a telephone conversation with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib.

The two countries are where diverse cultures converge and have the experience and wisdom to tolerate differences and manage disputes, said Qin.

China attaches great importance to its relations with Belgium and is ready to work with Belgium to enhance mutual knowledge, understanding and trust, respect and accommodate each other's core interests and concerns, expand cooperation in various fields and increase personnel exchanges, so as to push for greater development of bilateral relations, he said.

A staff member transports Belgian conference pears to be exported at a facility of BFV (Belgian Fruit Valley) in Vrasene, Belgium, Oct. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

China supports and encourages the entry of more high-quality foreign products into the Chinese market, hoping that Belgium will continue to provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, he added.

China and Europe enjoy broad common interests, instead of geopolitical conflicts, Qin noted.

He said the two sides should remain committed to a comprehensive strategic partnership, uphold mutual respect, dialogue and cooperation, oppose politicizing and weaponizing economic and trade issues, and work together to maintain safe and unimpeded global production and supply chains, in a bid to promote long-term and stable growth of China-Europe relations.

For her part, Lahbib said current Belgium-China relations show a positive momentum of development.

Belgium adheres to the one-China policy and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with China in such areas as economy, trade and aviation, increase personnel exchanges and push for greater development of bilateral ties, Lahbib said.

Belgium is committed to an open economy and rejects practices of decoupling and severing supply chains, she added.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of common concern.

