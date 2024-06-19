China announces swimming, diving squad for Paris Games

Xinhua) 08:47, June 19, 2024

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Swimming Administrative Center announced the swimming, diving and artistic swimming squad for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games here on Tuesday.

Ten divers will take part in the Paris Games. Olympic champions Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Wang Zongyuan, Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan will compete for their second Olympics, while springboard divers Chen Yiwen, Chang Yani and Long Daoyi, as well as platform divers Yang Hao and Lian Junjie will make their Olympic debut in Paris.

The 31-member Chinese swimming team is spearheaded by six Olympic champions: Zhang Yufei, Ye Shiwen, Li Bingjie, Yang Junxuan, Tang Muhan and Wang Shun. World champions Yu Yiting, Qin Haiyang and Pan Zhanle are also expected to show their strength.

Nine artistic swimmers will participate in the Paris Games, including twin sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, world champions in the duet event.

In marathon swimming, Xin Xin is the only Chinese swimmer qualified for the event.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)