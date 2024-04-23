Home>>
Pan Zhanle bags fourth gold in China's national swimming championships
(Xinhua) 10:16, April 23, 2024
SHENZHEN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Pan Zhanle won his fourth gold with victory in the men's 4×200m freestyle representing the Zhejiang-Guangdong team in China's national swimming championships here on Monday.
The Zhejiang-Guangdong team was more than two seconds behind the Hebei-Shanghai-Jiangsu-Anhui-Hubei-Sichuan team after three legs, before Pan kept narrowing the gap and helped his team win the race in 7:11.89.
In the women's 100m backstroke final, Wan Letian won the gold medal in 59.02 seconds, Wang Xue'er placed second, and Peng Xuwei rounded out the top three.
In the men's 800m freestyle, Zhang Zhanshuo triumphed in 7:47.84, followed by Fei Liwei and Zhao Zhihao.
