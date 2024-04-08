Highlights of World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:27, April 08, 2024

Team China compete during the team acrobatic final at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Australia compete during the team acrobatic final at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Gold medalists team Kazakhstan (top C), silver medalists team China (top L) and bronze medalists team Australia (top R) pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the team acrobatic event at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

The team of China's Hong Kong compete during the team acrobatic final at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Kazakhstan compete during the team acrobatic final at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team Kazakhstan compete during the team acrobatic final at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team China compete during the team acrobatic final at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Team China compete during the team acrobatic final at World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Representatives of team China perform during the Gala at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

A representative of team Kazakhstan performs during the Gala at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Kyra Hoevertsz (R)/Mikayla Morales Sequera of Aruba compete during the women duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Rocio Calle Garcia/Isabel Shuang Cui Xu (L) of Spain compete during the women duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Lin Yanhan/Xu Huiyan of China compete during the women duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Lin Yanhan/Xu Huiyan (R) of China compete during the women duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Shelly Bobritsky (2nd L)/Ariel Nassee (2nd R) of Israel react after the women duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Gold medalists Shelly Bobritsky (top 3rd R)/Ariel Nassee (top 3rd L) of Israel, silver medalists Lin Yanhan (top 2nd L)/Xu Huiyan (top 1st L) of China and bronze medalists Daniela Avila Villa (top 2nd R)/Fernanda Carmona Vazquez (top 1st R) of Mexico pose during the awarding ceremony for the women duet free event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Florence Lily Blinkhorn/Eve Young of Britain compete during the women duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Arina Pushkina/Yasmin Tuyakova of Kazakhstan compete during the women duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Daniela Avila Villa/Fernanda Carmona Vazquez of Mexico compete during the women duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Viktor Druzin (L)/Anna Pavletsova of Kazakhstan compete during the mixed duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Guo Muxi (L)/Gu Jiayu of China compete during the mixed duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Guo Muxi (not in picture)/Gu Jiayu of China compete during the mixed duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Jordi Caceres Iglesias (L)/Judith Calvo Requena of Spain compete during the mixed duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Gold medalists Filippo Pelati (3rd R)/Flaminia Vernice (3rd L) of Italy, silver medalists Viktor Druzin (1st L)/Anna Pavletsova (2nd L) of Kazakhstan and bronze medalists Jordi Caceres Iglesias (2nd R)/Judith Calvo Requena of Spain pose during the awarding ceremony for the mixed duet free event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Filippo Pelati (R)/Flaminia Vernice of Italy compete during the mixed duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Guo Muxi (R)/Gu Jiayu of China compete during the mixed duet free final at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

