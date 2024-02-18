Home>>
China breaks Asian record in mixed 4x100m freestyle relay prelims
(Xinhua) 11:21, February 18, 2024
DOHA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China shattered the Asian record with three minutes and 24.47 seconds in preliminary rounds of the mixed 4x100m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
Comprising Wang Haoyu, Ji Xinjie, Yu Yiting and Ai Yanhan, China touched the wall first, surpassing Japan's previous record of three minutes and 24.67 seconds set at Gwangju 2019.
China now eyes the world title in the evening's finals, who has already clinched six swimming gold medals in Doha.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
