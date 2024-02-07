China's Chen and Quan win women's 10m platform synchronised at swimming worlds

Xinhua) 13:59, February 07, 2024

Chen Yuxi (L)/ Quan Hongchan of China greet spectators ahead of the women's 10m platform synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Chen Yuxi (R) hugs Quan Hongchan (C) of China after the women's 10m platform synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Chen Yuxi (R, down) and Quan Hongchan (R, top) of China hug their coaches after the women's 10m platform synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Chen Yuxi (R)/Quan Hongchan of China pose with their medals after the women's 10m platform synchronised final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalists Chen Yuxi (3rd R)/Quan Hongchan (3rd L) of China, silver medalists Kim Mi Rae (2nd L) /Jo Jin Mi (1st L) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and bronze medalists Andrea Spendolini Sirieix (2nd R)/Lois Toulson of Britain pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's 10m platform synchronised of diving at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

