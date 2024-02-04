China's Huang and Zhang dominate 10m diving mixed at swimming worlds

DOHA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- In a dazzling display of skill and precision at the Doha World Aquatics Championships on Saturday, China's Huang Jianjie and Zhang Jiaqi clinched the mixed 10m synchronized diving gold.

During the award ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam jointly presented the awards to the young duo.

"Mr. Bach conveyed his congratulations to us, and I feel very honored," Zhang said.

"I only joined the national team training at the end of 2023. My teammates are all world champions, and I had no achievements. I can relax a bit now," said 13-year-old Huang, who arrived in Doha as the only non-world champion and the youngest athlete of the Chinese diving team.

Huang and Zhang secured victory with 353.82 points, well ahead of DPR Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Im Yong Myong, who scored 303.96 points. Mexican pair Kevin Berlin Reyes and Alejandra Estudillo Torres secured the bronze.

"This is the first match for the Chinese diving team at Doha, and the importance is self-evident, so there was still some nervousness for us," Zhang said.

Following her second world championship gold in Fukuoka last year and her women's synchronized 10m platform gold from Gwangju 2019, Zhang secured back-to-back gold medals in this event.

Since partnering with Huang, 19-year-old Zhang has played a supportive role, adding, "He is participating in his first world championship while I have more experience. I would provide assistance during training."

"I just did what I needed to do and seized the opportunity. I am very happy. Now, I can go home for the Spring Festival," Zhang said.

