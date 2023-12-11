Zhang Yufei, Qin Haiyang win in China's national swimming championships

Xinhua) 14:41, December 11, 2023

JINAN, China, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Zhang Yufei won the women's 100m butterfly in 56.85 seconds at the 2023 Chinese National Swimming Championships here on Sunday.

Multiple world champion Qin Haiyang lived up to expectations by winning the men's 100m breaststroke in 58.40 seconds, while Wang Shun finished fourth.

Yu Yiting won the women's 200m individual medley in 2:10:69. "I think there are still much left to be improved in the future," Yu said.

Zhang Zhanshuo, a teenager from Shandong, captured the men's 400m freestyle title.

537 swimmers from 28 teams are taking part in the national championships which will run through Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)