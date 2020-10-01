Chinese swimmers shatter world record of mixed 4x100m medley relay

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimmers broke the world record of the mixed 4X100m medley relay in 3 minutes 38.41 seconds at the Chinese national swimming championships here on Thursday.

Led by two-time world champion Xu Jiayu from Zhejiang, the Chinese swimmers bettered the world record by 0.15 seconds. The previous record was held by American swimmers.

The other three swimmers were Yan Zibei from Hubei, Jiangsu's Zhang Yufei, who broke the Asian record of the women's 100m butterfly on Tuesday, and youngster Yang Junxuan from Shandong.

The runners-up, a joint team from Liaoning and Sichuan, finished in 3:53.12, and Guangdong took the third place in 3:53.39.