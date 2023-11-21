Three Asian cities to host 2024 Swimming World Cup

Xinhua) 15:53, November 21, 2023

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- World Aquatics announced Monday that Shanghai, Singapore and South Korea's Incheon would jointly host the Swimming World Cup in 2024.

The three events, Shanghai on October 18-20, Incheon on October 24-26 and Singapore on October 31-November 2, will also serve as the qualifying tournaments for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) - Budapest in December 2024.

Shanghai has hosted World Swimming Championships (25m) in 2006 and the World Aquatics Championships in 2011. Singapore has also been a regular Swimming World Cup series host, and will host the 2025 World Swimming Championships, while this will be Incheon's first time hosting a World Aquatics event.

"With our World Cups, we are always looking for the right number of experienced hosts while also bringing our sports events to new cities. While Incheon is a first-time World Aquatics host, (South) Korea has demonstrated excellence in delivering a top experience in major sports events," said World Aquatics President Husain Al Musallam.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)