Highlights of 5km open water at 19th FINA World Championships

June 28, 2022

Gold medalist Florian Wellbrock of Germany celebrates after the men's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Silver medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy poses during the awarding ceremony of the men's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Florian Wellbrock of Germany poses during the awarding ceremony of the men's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Florian Wellbrock (C) of Germany, silver medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri (L) of Italy and bronze medalist Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine pose during the awarding ceremony of the men's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Florian Wellbrock of Germany competes during the men's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Silver medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy competes during the men's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Florian Wellbrock (C) of Germany, silver medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri (R) of Italy and bronze medalist Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine pose after the men's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Athletes jump in at the start of the men's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha (C) of Brazil, silver medalist Aurelie Muller (L) of France and bronze medalist Giulia Gabbrielleschi of Italy pose during the awarding ceremony of the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil competes the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Athletes compete during the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil poses after the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil poses after the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil poses during the awarding ceremony of the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil poses during the awarding ceremony of the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Ana Marcela Cunha (C) of Brazil, silver medalist Aurelie Muller (L) of France and bronze medalist Giulia Gabbrielleschi of Italy pose during the awarding ceremony of the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

Athletes jump in at the start of the women's 5km open water at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, June 27, 2022. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

