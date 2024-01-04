China to send 24 swimmers to Doha World Aquatics Championships

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Swimming Association said Wednesday that China will send a team of 24 swimmers to the upcoming Doha World Aquatics Championships in February.

Olympic and world champions such as Zhang Yufei, Wang Shun, Yang Junxuan, Ye Shiwen, Qin Haiyang, and Xu Jiayu will be absent from the championships in a bid to focus on intense preparations for Paris 2024.

A new generation of swimmers, spearheaded by Li Bingjie, Yu Yiting, and Pan Zhanle, is set to represent China at the championships, aiming to gain valuable competition experience.

The championships will take place in Doha, Qatar, from February 2 to 18.

Following are the swimming participants:

Women: Ma Yonghui, Mao Yihan (also for open water), Ai Yanhan, Lv Yue, Sun Mingxia, Li Bingjie, Yang Chang, Yang Peiqi, Yu Yiting, Chen Xin, Chen Jie, Tang Qianting, Gong Zhenqi

Men: Wang Haoyu, Wang Xizhe, Zhang Zhanshuo, Ji Xinjie, Fei Liwei, Xu Yifan, Dong Zhihao, Pan Zhanle

Open Water swimming participants:

Women: Mao Yihan, Xin Xin

Men: Liu Peixin, Zhang Jinhou

