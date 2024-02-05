China clinches artistic swimming team acrobatic gold at swimming worlds

Xinhua) 10:45, February 05, 2024

DOHA, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China triumphed at the World Aquatics Championships in the artistic swimming team acrobatic on Sunday, securing the gold medal with 244.1767 points.

The finals witnessed a nail-biting finish, with the top three teams closely contending for the title. Ukraine, trailing China by a mere 0.8600 points, secured the silver medal. The United States with a score of 242.2300 points took home the bronze.

Despite entering the finals sixth, the United States showcased an exceptional performance, adding intense pressure to their competitors. Led by the 45-year-old Bill May, the American team performed well to the cheers of the crowd.

"After the outstanding score by them, our team once fell silent. At that moment, I told them that the United States is not our rival, and we could reach our goal," revealed Chinese coach Zhang Xiaohuan.

This title marks China's second gold in the event since Fukuoka 2023. Coach Zhang particularly commended the performance of the twins, Wang Qianyi and Wang Liuyi.

"After only three months of cohesion following the Hangzhou Asian Games, they had to juggle additional collective training on top of their duet free performances. It was not easy," Zhang said.

In the mixed duet technical event, Kazakhstan's Nargiza Bolatova and Eduard Kim secured the gold medal with 228.0050 points. China's Cheng Wentao and Shi Haoyu claimed the silver medal, while Miranda Barrera Jimenez and Diego Villalobos Carrillo of Mexico secured the third spot on the podium.

