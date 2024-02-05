Highlights of artistic swimming at World Aquatics Championships 2024
Team China perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Gold medalists Team China line up during the awarding ceremony for the team acrobatic event of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Gold medalists Team China (C), silver medalists Team Ukraine (L) and bronze medalists Team USA pose during the awarding ceremony for the team acrobatic event of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team China celebrate after their performance during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team Spain perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team Ukraine perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team Italy perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team Ukraine perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team USA perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team Spain perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team Spain perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team Italy perform during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Team Ukraine react after their performance during the team acrobatic final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
