China's Dong surges to win men's 200m breaststroke world title

DOHA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimmer Dong Zhihao claimed his first individual gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships as he triumphed in the men's 200m breaststroke on Friday night.

The 18-year-old, who was in sixth place with 50 meters remaining, displayed astonishing explosive power, touching the wall first with 2 minutes and 7.94 seconds.

"This is my rhythm, and I'm quite familiar with it," he said. "But having the gold medal was beyond my expectations, I was initially aiming for the top three."

Dutch swimmer Caspar Corbeau failed to maintain the lead, falling behind by 0.3 seconds and missing out on the gold, with American Nic Fink finishing in third place.

In the women's 100m freestyle, Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands surged ahead in the final 25 meters, touching the wall first with a time of 52.26 seconds.

Siobhan Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong, China, claimed the silver medal once again after Fukuoka 2023, with a time of 52.56 seconds. Australian Shayna Jack clinched the bronze.

Steenbergen's compatriot Tes Schouten surpassed her performance at the Fukuoka 2023, winning the women's 200m breaststroke in 2 minutes and 19.81 seconds, becoming the Netherlands' first female breaststroke world champion across any distance.

American Kate Douglass claimed the silver with a time of 2 minutes and 20.91 seconds, while Sydney Pickrem of Canada took home the bronze medal.

In the men's 200m backstroke, Spain's Hugo Gonzalez surpassed Roman Mityukov of Switzerland in the final moments, clocking in at one minute and 55.30 seconds, thus being crowned world champion for the first time in his career.

Mityukov trailed by 0.1 seconds to claim the silver, while Pieter Coetze of South Africa secured third place with a time of one minute and 55.99 seconds.

