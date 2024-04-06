China dominates opening day with 3 golds at Artistic Swimming World Cup

Xinhua) 10:26, April 06, 2024

Gold medalist Xu Huiyan (C) of China, silver medalist Vasilina Khandoshka (L), registered as a neutral individual athlete, and brozne medalist Kyra Hoevertsz of Aruba pose during the awarding ceremony for the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese artistic swimmers claimed three out of the four gold medals on offer as the first leg of the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 kicked off at the National Aquatic Center here on Friday.

China's Xu Huiyan triumphed in the women's solo technical with 244.9183 points, while neutral international athlete Vasilina Khandoshka and Aruba's Kyra Hoevertsz finished the second and third respectively.

"In 2024, I have gained much experience at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha and the Artistic Swimming World Cup this time, which helped me grow up and get mature. I still need to improve myself and adjust to the new changes to the rules," said Xu, who won the bronze medal at the Doha Championships.

The 18-year-old added, "The audience supported us with loud cheers. I can feel the enthusiasm in the Water Cube."

Hoevertsz was also excited with her overall performance after the show, "It was a good swim. I am happy to be in the top three. This music is a little more soft and pretty, so that it really forces me to swim pretty."

Xu and her teammates also claimed the team technical title, 21.1569 points ahead of the runners-up Australia. The team bronze went to Kazakhstan.

"The World Cup is a great platform for our young artistic swimmers to show ourselves. We will keep practicing and chasing our dream," noted Wu Jingyan of China.

In the mixed duet technical event, Chinese young pair Ji Heyue and Guo Muye clinched the gold, while Kazakhstan and Spain took the silver and bronze respectively.

The 15-year-old Guo said, "There was a sense of happiness and achievement when I stood on the podium. All our efforts were paid off at that moment."

Spain's Jordi Caceres Iglesias pocketed the men's solo technical title with 190.8916 points. China's Guo bagged a silver, followed by Filippo Pelati of Italy.

About 100 elite artistic swimmers from 14 teams all over the world are competing in the three-day World Cup in Beijing. China will compete in all 11 events, with its top swimmers focusing on the team free and its second-tier athletes featuring in the other 10 events.

The women's and men's solo free, women's duet technical and team free events will be staged on Saturday.

Xu Huiyan of China competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Neutral individual athlete Vasilina Khandoshka competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xu Huiyan (C) of China blows a kiss to the spectators during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Hung Sze Ching of China's Hong Kong competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Hung Sze Ching of China's Hong Kong competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Kyra Hoevertsz of Aruba competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xu Huiyan of China competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xu Huiyan of China competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Viktoria Reichova of Slovakia competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Neutral individual athlete Vasilina Khandoshka competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Viktoria Reichova of Slovakia competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Neutral individual athlete Vasilina Khandoshka competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Neutral individual athlete Vasilina Khandoshka competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xu Huiyan of China competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Neutral individual athlete Vasilina Khandoshka competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xu Huiyan (C) of China celebrates after winning the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xu Huiyan of China competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Kyra Hoevertsz of Aruba competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Hung Sze Ching of China's Hong Kong competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Xu Huiyan (C) of China celebrates after winning the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Nayeli Mondragon Acevedo of Mexico competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Hung Sze Ching of China's Hong Kong competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Nayeli Mondragon Acevedo of Mexico competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Kyra Hoevertsz of Aruba competes during the women's solo technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalists China's Ji Heyue(top 3rd R)/Guo Muye(top 3rd L), silver medalists Kazakhstan's Nargiza Bolatova(2nd L)/Kim Eduard(1st L) and bronze medalists Spain's Emma Garcia(1st R)/Jordi Caceres Iglesias (2nd R) pose during the awarding ceremony for the mixed duet technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ji Heyue(R)/Guo Muye of China compete during the mixed duet technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Team China compete during the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Team China's Hong Kong compete during the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Team China compete during the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ji Heyue(R)/Guo Muye of China compete during the mixed duet technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Team China compete during the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Team China celebrate after winning the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Silver medalists team Australia celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Team China compete during the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Bronze medalists team Kazakhstan pose during the awarding ceremony for the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Gold medalists team China celebrate during the awarding ceremony for the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ji Heyue(R)/Guo Muye of China compete during the mixed duet technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Team China celebrate after winning the team technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ji Heyue(R)/Guo Muye of China compete during the mixed duet technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Ji Heyue(R)/Guo Muye of China compete during the mixed duet technical event at the World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, April 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Zhong Wenxing)