China secures back-to-back relay win at swimming worlds

Xinhua) 10:40, February 18, 2024

(L to R)Gold medalists Zhang Zhanshuo, Wang Haoyu, Ji Xinjie and Pan Zhanle of China pose after the awarding ceremony for the men's 4X200m freestyle relay of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

DOHA, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- China celebrated a second consecutive day of comeback relay victory at the World Aquatics Championships on Friday.

In the men's 4x200m freestyle relay held Friday evening, the Chinese team composed of Ji Xinjie, Wang Haoyu, Pan Zhanle and Zhang Zhanshuo clinched gold with a time of 7 minutes and 1.84 seconds. This triumph followed China's win in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday.

The United States had established a significant lead in the relay, but Pan's performance turned the tide as he continuously narrowed the gap. Zhang, anchoring the final leg, completed the comeback with a strong finish.

"Teamwork is crucial, and they entrusted me with this responsibility, so I had to perform well," Zhang said.

This marked Pan's third gold medal in Doha. Previously, he and his teammates had secured victory in the 4x100m freestyle relay, and he also clinched the 100m individual title.

"We approached today's race with the same determination as the first day," Pan remarked.

The 19-year-old has now equalled Sun Yang's record for the most gold medals won by a Chinese male swimmer at a single World Championships, set in 2013. He will also compete in the upcoming mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.

South Korea also surpassed the United States in the final leg, finishing second by a margin of 0.1 seconds. The United States secured third place with a time of 7 minutes and 2.08 seconds.

Team China (R) celebrate as team South Korea react after team China won with a narrow margin during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Gold medalists Ji Xinjie (L) and Zhang Zhanshuo of China celebrate after the awarding ceremony for the men's 4X200m freestyle relay of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ji Xinjie (3rd L), Pan Zhanle (4th L) and Wang Haoyu (2nd L) of China celebrate after winning the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Gold medalists team China (bottom), silver medalists team South Korea (L) and bronze medalists team USA pose during the awarding ceremony for the men's 4X200m freestyle relay of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Zhang Zhanshuo of China competes during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

Zhang Zhanshuo (L, bottom) of China reaches the finish line with a narrow margin during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Wang Haoyu(2nd L), Ji Xinjie(3rd L) and Pan Zhanle(4th L) of China cheer for teammate Zhang Zhanshuo during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Pan Zhanle of China competes during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Ji Xinjie of China competes during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Ji Xinjie of China competes during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Pan Zhanle of China competes during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Wang Haoyu (4th L), Ji Xinjie (3rd L) and Zhang Zhanshuo (bottom) of China celebrate after winning the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Wang Haoyu of China competes during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Wang Haoyu of China competes during the men's 4X200m freestyle relay final of swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Luo Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)