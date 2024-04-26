China's Wang Shun qualifies for fourth Olympics

April 26, 2024

SHENZHEN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Wang Shun won the men's 200m medley title at China's national swimming championships here on Thursday, securing a ticket for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The 30-year-old led all the way to win the race in one minute and 55.35 seconds, surpassing the Olympic qualifying time. Zhang Zhanshuo placed second and He Yubo ranked third.

"I am satisfied with the result. Hopefully I can set an example for Chinese swimmers over the age of 30, we can still be competitive in the Olympics," Wang said.

Wang had previously competed in three Olympics: London, Rio and Tokyo. Paris will be his fourth Olympics.

"I hope I can be more relaxed and achieve a better result this time," Wang added.

Pan Zhanle won the men's 50m freestyle in 22.06 seconds, claiming his sixth gold medal in the event. National record holder Yu Hexin got the silver and Shen Jiahao took the bronze.

In the women's 200m backstroke final, Peng Xuwei triumphed in 2:07.57, followed by Liu Yaxin and Zhang Jingyan.

