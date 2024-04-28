Home>>
Zhang Yufei bags fourth gold in China's national swimming championships
(Xinhua) 11:17, April 28, 2024
SHENZHEN, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Olympic champion Zhang Yufei claimed her fourth gold in China's national swimming championships here on Friday, winning the mixed 4x100m medley relay representing the Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang-Jiangxi-Shandong team.
The team won the in 3:41.82 with a star quartet of Xu Jiayu, Qin Haiyang, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan.
In the men's 100m butterfly final, Wang Changhao won in 51.20 seconds, Sun Jiajun placed second, and Xu Fang rounded out the top three.
In the women's 800m freestyle, Li Bingjie triumphed in 8:25.43, followed by Gao Weizhong and Ma Yonghui.
In the women's 200m medley, Yu Yiting clinched the gold in 2:09.73. Zheng Huiyu finished second and Ge Chutong placed third.
