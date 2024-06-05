2024 China International Yellow River Crossing Challenge to kick off in Qinghai

Xinhua) 10:17, June 05, 2024

XINING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- More than 200 swimmers from nine countries and regions will attempt to swim across the Yellow River on June 13 in an annual challenge held in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

According to Liu Xinghai, the vice-director of the provincial sports bureau, in addition to the crossing challenge taking place in Salar Autonomous County of Xunhua, Guide County, and Maqin County from June 13-20, this year's event will introduce a new element - the marathon relay around Longyang Lake, to be held in Longyangxia, scheduled for August 31 to September 1.

The race will be challenging with the high altitude, low temperatures, strong water currents and thin air. This year, the organizing committee will change the former competition system, moving away from the former elimination format and opting instead for separate registrations for each station.

"The system of the competition will be more complete, and the race will be much more competitive, challenging and enjoyable," said Liu.

