Home>>
Urgent: Fire breaks out at Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk
(Xinhua) 08:46, June 19, 2024
STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Fire broke out at a building of Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk in Copenhagen, local media reported on Tuesday.
Danish Ekstra Bladet quoted sources as saying that "a big bang from the large building complex" had been heard, and that a cloud of black smoke rose from the buildings north of Copenhagen.
Ekstra Bladet quoted police source as saying that the fire was under control and that a "large force of fire vehicles" had been sent over to the scene.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. troops on Danish soil "breakthrough" in defense policy: PM
- Denmark says considers enacting laws to prevent burning of Quran
- Feature: Chinese kites get warm welcome at Denmark's International Kite Festival
- China-Denmark all-cargo air route launched in Hangzhou
- COVID-19 booster vaccine protects against hospitalization in Denmark: report
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with Danish counterpart
- China's Geely starts test runs of e-methanol vehicles in Denmark
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.