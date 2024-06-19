Urgent: Fire breaks out at Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk

Xinhua) 08:46, June 19, 2024

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Xinhua) -- Fire broke out at a building of Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk in Copenhagen, local media reported on Tuesday.

Danish Ekstra Bladet quoted sources as saying that "a big bang from the large building complex" had been heard, and that a cloud of black smoke rose from the buildings north of Copenhagen.

Ekstra Bladet quoted police source as saying that the fire was under control and that a "large force of fire vehicles" had been sent over to the scene.

