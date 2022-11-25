COVID-19 booster vaccine protects against hospitalization in Denmark: report

Xinhua) 10:08, November 25, 2022

COPENHAGEN, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- A decrease in new hospitalizations for the coronavirus in Denmark has been attributed to the booster vaccine, according to a report from Denmark's Statens Serum Institut (SSI) on Thursday.

"Our analyzes of vaccine effectiveness show that people who have received the fourth jab since Sept. 15, 2022 are well protected against COVID-19 hospitalization and approximately 75 percent better protected than people who have only received three jabs," said Bolette Soborg, senior physician at SSI.

Approximately 72 percent of the population aged over 50 has received a booster vaccination, SSI said.

Meanwhile, in week 46, there were fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19, fewer new hospital admissions, and the concentration of COVID-19 in waste water samples stabilized compared to the previous week.

The incidence of COVID-19 infection in Denmark's five administrative regions was 64 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in week 46, compared to 72 in week 45.

Nevertheless, the report also examined the annually recurring respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV), a common respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms and primarily affects children under the age of six months. This was "above the level seen during the usual RSV outbreaks in the winter months, and occurring unusually early in the season."

