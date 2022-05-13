Chinese FM holds phone talks with Danish counterpart

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod Thursday.

Kofod said that Denmark and China share extensive common interests and the two countries enjoy strong bilateral relations.

While saying the Danish side attaches great importance to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Denmark and China, he expressed hopes to advance the negotiation on the Green China-Denmark Joint Programme and reach a consensus as soon as possible.

The Chinese foreign minister, for his part, said that China and Denmark have sought common interests with mutual respect and handled differences properly, and bilateral relations have maintained a sound momentum of development.

Wang said the Chinese side is willing to work with the Danish side to promote the healthy and stable China-Denmark relations to continue to mature. He also expressed willingness to push the two sides to reach an agreement on the Green China-Denmark Joint Programme as soon as possible, so as to open up broad prospects for the future cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides exchanged their views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Danish foreign minister elaborated on Denmark's position and expressed his hope that China could exert its influence to prevent the conflict from lasting for a long time and becoming a humanitarian disaster.

He said that Denmark is ready to work with China to continue efforts for a ceasefire, as well as promoting peace talks.

Wang said that in handling any international or regional affairs, China always stands on the side of peace, facts and truth and makes its conclusion independently based on the merits of each matter.

He noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping has made important and authoritative explanations on China's position on many occasions.

China believes that neither war nor sanctions are the right way to settle disputes, he said.

China's efforts are focused on promoting peace talks. Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China has been promoting peace talks and de-escalation in its own way. China will continue to make efforts in this direction and welcomes all efforts of the international community that are conducive to promoting peace talks, said Wang.

China understands the immediate concerns of European countries on the Ukraine issue. At present, the most urgent thing is for all countries to form joint efforts to avoid prolonged and expanding conflicts, achieve a ceasefire and stop wars as soon as possible, and alleviate the humanitarian crisis, said Wang.

Parties concerned should demonstrate their political will to resolve the issue and seek a solution on the basis of accommodating each other's legitimate concerns. The international community should also continue to create positive conditions for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and necessary space for political settlement, said Wang.

