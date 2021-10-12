Home>>
People walk on "The Infinite Bridge" in Aarhus, Denmark
(Xinhua) 09:49, October 12, 2021
People walk on "The Infinite Bridge" in Aarhus, Denmark, Oct. 11, 2021. The Infinite Bridge is a sculpture by Danish architect studio Gjode &Povlsgaard Arkitekter built at the beach in Aarhus. It has a diameter of 60 meters and is positioned half on the beach and half in the sea. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
