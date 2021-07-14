Denmark withdraws last participant from Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament

COPENHAGEN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The coming Tokyo Olympics will see no Danish participant in the tennis tournament after the withdrawal of the nomination of Clara Tauson to the Danish Olympic squad, according to a press release from the Danish Tennis Association (DTF) on Tuesday.

A back injury has prevented the Dane from training and persuaded the DTF "in consultation with Tauson" to withdraw her nomination for selection at the Danish Sports Confederation (DIF), which is also the national Olympic committee.

"It is not an easy decision to say no to a place at the Olympics. But under these conditions, it is the only right decision. I am fortunately young and therefore hope that I can have the opportunity to play at the Olympics in three years' time in Paris," Clara Tauson stated in the press release.

Fortune had shone on Tauson when she was considered for a place at the Olympics by the DTF following a series of cancellations by more qualified players.

However, the injury sustained after Tauson's participation at Wimbledon last week has dashed her hopes for Olympic glory in Tokyo.

In the latest world rankings, 18-year-old Tauson has dropped three places down to number 96.

"The Olympics are something special, as it is only held every four years, so it is, of course, a shame to have to say no thanks to a place. But we do not go to the Olympics just to participate. We go to the Olympics to perform, and it is not possible with the injury that bothers Clara," said Jens Anker Andersen, sports director of the DTF.

The Olympic tennis tournament will begin in Tokyo on July 24th.

The DIF has officially announced it was enlarging the Danish Olympic team to 111 athletes with the selection of a further two swimmers to compete in Tokyo as six of the team are in reserve.

