President of Spanish Olympic Committee: 'Biggest medal is staying healthy'

Xinhua) 10:39, July 14, 2021

MADRID, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The President of the Spanish Olympic Committee Alejandro Blanco on Tuesday highlighted the need for the Tokyo Olympics to present a safe environment for athletes.

He made the remarks on Spanish State TV network RTVE 10 days before the start of the Games, which will be held without members of the public due to a new wave of coronavirus infections.

"The most important medal for all of us has to be to preserve the health of the Olympic family," said Blanco.

Spain will take a team of 314 athletes to Tokyo, with 183 men and 131 women. Blanco expressed his confidence that the team can bring home a good haul of medals.

"I am certain that Spanish sport is going to triumph once again," he concluded.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)