Home>>
100-year birthday of the Danish Pølsevogn celebrated in Beijing
By Meng Bin, Chen Ye (People's Daily Online) 15:51, April 16, 2021
Photo taken on April 15 shows guests queuing up for freshly made hotdogs at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Beijing, where a 100-year birthday party for Danish Pølsevogn (hotdog stands) was held. (Photo/Courtesy of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark)
Pølsevogn, literally sausage wagons, are hotdog stands that sell Danish-style hotdogs and sausages as popular street snacks. A century ago, on 18 January 1921, the first Danish hot dog stand started selling their sausages on the streets of Copenhagen. Over a hundred years later, the classic Danish hotdog combined with fried and raw onions, thinly sliced pickles and special sauces is still widely enjoyed in Denmark.
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- UK imposes stricter restrictions on Denmark visitors over mink COVID-19 fears
- Ambassador of Denmark leads bike trip to call for reduced carbon emissions
- Emergency epidemic law passed in Denmark to combat COVID-19
- Denmark reports 180 more COVID-19 cases, 442 in total
- China's Chen Long upset home favorite Viktor Axelsen at Denmark Open semis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.