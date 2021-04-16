100-year birthday of the Danish Pølsevogn celebrated in Beijing

Photo taken on April 15 shows guests queuing up for freshly made hotdogs at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Beijing, where a 100-year birthday party for Danish Pølsevogn (hotdog stands) was held. (Photo/Courtesy of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark)

Pølsevogn, literally sausage wagons, are hotdog stands that sell Danish-style hotdogs and sausages as popular street snacks. A century ago, on 18 January 1921, the first Danish hot dog stand started selling their sausages on the streets of Copenhagen. Over a hundred years later, the classic Danish hotdog combined with fried and raw onions, thinly sliced pickles and special sauces is still widely enjoyed in Denmark.

