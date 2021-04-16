Languages

Friday, April 16, 2021

100-year birthday of the Danish Pølsevogn celebrated in Beijing

By Meng Bin, Chen Ye (People's Daily Online) 15:51, April 16, 2021

Photo taken on April 15 shows guests queuing up for freshly made hotdogs at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Beijing, where a 100-year birthday party for Danish Pølsevogn (hotdog stands) was held. (Photo/Courtesy of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark)

Pølsevogn, literally sausage wagons, are hotdog stands that sell Danish-style hotdogs and sausages as popular street snacks. A century ago, on 18 January 1921, the first Danish hot dog stand started selling their sausages on the streets of Copenhagen. Over a hundred years later, the classic Danish hotdog combined with fried and raw onions, thinly sliced pickles and special sauces is still widely enjoyed in Denmark.


