China's Geely starts test runs of e-methanol vehicles in Denmark

Xinhua) 08:09, March 29, 2022

Danish Minister for Transport Trine Bramsen (Left) took part in the trial ride of e-methanol vehicles in Port of Aalborg on March 28, 2022. (Xinhua/ Lin Jing)

COPENHAGEN, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese company Geely began test runs of green e-methanol vehicles in the Danish port of Aalborg on Monday.

The two sedans and heavy truck run on e-methanol produced by Power to X (PtX) solution, a sustainable, carbon neutral, renewable fuel.

Denmark wants to promote this type of fuel as it provides a solution for storing excess renewable power and stabilizing the country's power grid.

Danish Minister for Transport Trine Bramsen, who took part in the test runs of the vehicles on Monday, called for more support for these technologies.

"This is not about one single country, it is about the future of the whole world," Bramsen told Xinhua.

"So I think it's important that we have strong cooperation and share knowledge in this field. This is not about ourselves, it's about our children and our grandchildren."

Meanwhile, Geely said that the aim of its collaboration with Denmark is the promotion of green e-methanol and green mobility in Europe.

The world's first M100 heavy truck fueled by e-methanol started trial runs in Port of Aalborg, northwest of Denmark on March 28, 2022. (Xinhua/ Lin Jing)

The port of Aalborg is set to invest 2 billion Danish kroner (300 million U.S. dollars) in green transportation, the port's chairman Lasse Frimand Jensen told Xinhua.

Recently, the Danish government announced a broad agreement on Power-to-X energy production that includes a government tender of 1.25 billion Danish kroner (184 million U.S. dollars).

Denmark is leading in wind and solar renewable energy production. However, the challenge of such energies is that they are weather-dependent.

The use of green methanol for commercial shipping has already been pioneered by Danish shipping giant Maersk.

Denmark has also established a strong infrastructure for the production, storage, and transport of methanol fuel.

