U.S. troops on Danish soil "breakthrough" in defense policy: PM

Xinhua) 11:02, December 20, 2023

COPENHAGEN, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States will be allowed to permanently station soldiers on Danish soil as part of the country's new defense cooperation agreement with Washington, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said here on Tuesday.

"The agreement gives the U.S. defense access to the three air bases at Karup, Skrydstrup and Aalborg," Frederiksen told journalists, describing the deal as a "new breakthrough in Danish defense policy."

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen emphasized Denmark's sovereignty over the three bases.

"In those areas, the Americans will station American soldiers, personnel, and equipment. It is important to stress that all activities must be coordinated with the Danish defense," he said.

The defense agreement comes after a year and a half of negotiations between Denmark and the U.S.

The U.S. and Denmark are expected to sign the agreement this week, according to reports citing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Similar bilateral defense cooperation agreements with the United States have recently been signed by Finland and Sweden. Similar terms were agreed upon in 2021, when Norway granted the U.S. access to four military bases.

